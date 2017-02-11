Make a date with #HeartOurArt at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art

While our daughter is performing in Stage Right’s Pippin across town at the Greensburg Garden & Civic Center Friday, my wife and I will be portraying characters in works of art as part of a “SweetArt Dance” at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art. I’m digging out my pirate eyepatch and learning about glass-blowing for one role, and learning about wine-tasting for a different role.

People who come for the tour will get time slots in front of about 10 works of art.

To add a bit of levity, Stage Right adult actors will personify the characters in the paintings and bring them to life, McGarry says.

“It’s not heavy on art history. People can say, ‘Tell me about the artist that painted you.’ The idea is to keep it moving,” she says.

“The paintings chosen all have characters I thought had interesting stories,” Marino says. “I’m creating the back story and focus each actor will pull from the painting. We will dress them up to reasonably resemble the character and then they’ll ad lib from what I’ve given them and their own abilities to create the experience.”

Actors planning to appear include Dennis and Leigh Jerz, Lisa Hommel and Maya Bhatnagar. —TribLIVE