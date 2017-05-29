Trump and JFK: Masters of New Media

I didn’t use Newsweek’s clickbaity headline: “Trump and JFK Are More Alike Than We Like To Think.” They are different in many ways, but JFK was remembered for mastering the new medium of television (people who listened to the Nixon/Kennedy debates on radio were more likely to believe Nixon won, but those who watched the debates on TV were more likely to say Kennedy won), and while I pay more attention to his tweeting, Trump’s style appeals to many who know him as a reality TV star.

I think the Newsweek article undervalues the media skill of Ronald “The Great Communicator” Reagan, but it’s still a valuable analysis.