Happy memories of PC games I played with my son (now 19) sitting on my lap.

While doing some spring cleaning around my computer desk at home, I noticed that there are scores of old PC games that are still stacked up within arm’s reach, even though I no longer even use a computer with an optical drive at that workstation. But these are games that have sentimental value for my son, and though we haven’t played most of them for a decade, they are staying on the shelf for a while. I’ll let my daughter pick her favorite games, too. (“Do you still have Liberty’s Kids?” she asked.) I’ll take some games to my office (where I am slowly building up a little “history of technology” corner). The rest will go into storage.