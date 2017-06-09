Let’s face it, it’s time to give up on those Portal and Half-Life sequels

Reserving judgments is a matter of infinite hope.

Best case scenario? A virtual reality game that is either based around Portal or Half-Life, or unites the franchises into one experience. Valve has invested heavily in VR and clearly values the technology as an entertainment phenomenon – the Portal demo for Vive is one of the absolute great products of the modern VR era. But a VR Half-Life or a VR Portal will be very unlike the games we played and loved. It will be a confection, a technical showcase. It will be the Aliens vs Predator of Valve IP. But an actual full Half-Life 3? A real Portal 3? It is hard to imagine. But then, I suppose, so was Shenmue 3. And merely by writing this, am I tempting fate into mocking me with a Valve E3 announcement? If so, you can all thank me later. | No, stop it. It’s time to move on.

—The Guardian