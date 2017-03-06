academic-thesis-statements Published 6 Mar 2017 at 721 × 721 in Thesis Statements: How to Write Them in Academic Essays ← Previous
How should I write a competitive exam thesis statement??
I won’t be the one evaluating your exams, and I don’t teach in a setting where competitive exams are used, so I can only give you general advice. Take practice exams so you’ll know what to expect. Recognize that summary and description are easier to write than analysis, evaluation, or the defense of original ideas; so if you fill the page by restating the question and listing several possible answers, but you don’t actually make a decision until the final paragraph, your response will seem weak. If you think for a few minutes and take a stand before you start writing, and then you write the whole paper as a defense of the stand you take, you’ll seem much more informed. Here is a different handout I wrote on writing timed essays: http://jerz.setonhill.edu/writing/academic1/timed-essays-top-5-tips-for-writing-academic-essays-under-pressure/ Good luck!
…and this image is part of a handout that goes into detail. http://jerz.setonhill.edu/writing/academic1/thesis-statement-writing-academic-essays/