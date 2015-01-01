Writing Effective Dialogue (Punctuation and Actions in Creative Writing)

“What brings you to my hermitage on such a stormy night?” asks the old man.
“I want to learn how to write dialogue. I… I’m a writer.”
“Are you?” he says. His eyes take me in for a moment. Then he opens the door.
“I want to know where the punctuation goes,” I say, wringing out my cloak in the hall.
“Do you need me for that?” he asks, settling himself by a crackling fire. “What does your favorite author do?”
I fish Divergent out of my pack. There’s some dialogue on page 2.
“So today is the day,” she says.
“Yes,” I reply.
“Are you nervous?”
“Each speech gets its own indented paragraph,” I say.
“What else do you see?”
“These quotations end with a comma, followed by a tag identifying the speaker.”
“Every time?”
“Well, no. There’s no need to label every line when it’s obvious who’s speaking.”
“Very good. Read on.”
“No,” I say. “The tests don’t have to change our choices.”
“Right.” She smiles. “Let’s go eat breakfast.”
“Thank you. For cutting my hair.”
“For a longer speech,” I say, “we can pause briefly to identify the speaker, and carry on.”
“True.” He cocks his head. “But what about the punctuation?”
“What do you mean?” I look more closely. “I see now. Sometimes the quoted passage ends with a comma, and sometimes it ends with a period.”
The old man hums to himself patiently, as the fire crackles.
“During the first paragraph,” I say, “the author simply pauses to identify who’s talking.”
“And the second?”
“After the character finishes her thought, the author is describing a separate action, other than speaking. A period is a deliberate choice.” I look up at the old man. “To slow the pace.”
“Excellent,” he says. “But what about the third line?”
“It could have been written without any break. ‘Thank you for cutting my hair.'”
“True.”
“But a period marks the phrases as separate thoughts,” I say. “The bit about the hair is an afterthought. The reader is supposed to notice the narrator changed the subject to hide her feelings.”
I skip ahead to page 5.
“You aren’t at all worried about what they’ll tell you?” I ask Caleb.
He raises an eyebrow at me. “Are you?”
I could tell him I’ve been worried for weeks about [blah blah].
Instead I smile and say, “Not really.”
He smiles back. “Well… have a good day.”
I walk toward Faction History, chewing on my lower lip. He never answered my question.
“What can you tell from this passage?” the old man asks.
“The narrator intersperses dialogue tags with descriptions of actions. She lets us know that she smiles instead of saying what she’s thinking. Her brother is smiling too, and though we don’t know what he’s thinking, we see that his dialogue trails off, and we know something’s wrong because Tris bites her lip.”
The old man pours himself a cup of tea. “Why doesn’t the author just come right out and say, ‘Hey everyone, here’s an important plot point!’?”
“What do you mean?” I say, my brows furrowing in confusion.
“Hold on,” says the old man. “What just happened?”
“Er…. I frowned. Because I was confused. Why are you glaring at me?”
“I already knew you were confused, because you said ‘What do you mean?’ A reader who has been following our conversation wouldn’t also need a description of your facial expression in order to know how they’re supposed to feel. Would they need a description of my face, now that you’ve stated that I’m glaring at you?”
“No, that would be redundant. They’d probably be more interested in how you suddenly started talking as if you knew how an author is writing your scene. That would distract from the story.”
“You’re right,” he says with a dry laugh. “But you did the same thing when you described the look on your face. Narrators shouldn’t convey emotion by describing their own facial expressions.“
“But right there in Divergent, it says: ‘I smile.’ It also says Tris is chewing her lip. Why does Veronica Roth’s narrator get to describe her own facial expressions?”
The old man leans forward. “As a first-person narrator, you could report that you choose to smile, or that you feel yourself biting your lip. But your narrator can’t watch a camera that is zoomed in on her own face, so as author you can’t have your narrator report subtle visual details, such as the color rising in her cheeks, or the way her nose crinkles adorably when she gets frustrated.”
“I think you’ve made your point,” I say, feeling my face heat up. “So, a first-person narrator can mention a deliberate action like mopping her brow, or she can quote dialogue that includes a stammer, but she can’t describe the beads of sweat glistening on her forehead or come up with a poetic simile for how her lower lip looks as it trembles.”
“Right. And she can quote herself saying something clever, but someone else has to mention the spark of intelligence flashing in her deep brown eyes. Stepping out of a first-person narrator’s head to describe a movie-style close-up breaks the author’s contract with the reader.”
“Okay.” I let out a long breath. “I can see that learning all these conventions is important.”
“Picasso spent years perfecting a realistic portrait style before he chose to unsettle his viewers by defying the very conventions he had mastered.”
“Whoa,” I say. “Those links really drive your point home.”
“Thanks. You’re speaking a little less hesitantly, which suggests–“
“That I’m no longer showing outward signs of nervousness.”
“And…?”
“That I’ve got a better handle on how punctuation signals pacing in dialogue.”
I start flipping pages, scanning whatever dialogue catches my eye. “Commas indicate the slightest pause, a period indicates a full stop between complete thoughts, and three dots suggests the speaker is trailing off before finishing a thought.”
“And if you wanted to indicate an interruption–“
“Here’s one, on page 22!”
She clears her throat and continues. “Your intelligent response to the dog indicates strong alignment with the Erudite. I have no idea what to make of your indecision in stage one, but–“
“Wait,” I interrupt her. “So you have no idea what my aptitude is?”
“The author probably didn’t need to say ‘I interrupt her,’ because the dash already signals a break,” I say. “Hmm. I notice that this dash is not just a single minus sign, like a hyphen.”
“Correct. Some word processors will auto-correct two hyphens to make a dash–but the shorter hyphen and the longer dash serve different purposes. Hyphens join; dashes separate. Writing ‘auto–correct’ or ‘dash-but’ would change the meaning.”
“I think I understand,” I say.
Smiling, the old man fills another teacup, and offers it to me.
Cradling the cup in one hand, I start unlacing my boots, staring into the fire. “I never realized how much careful planning goes into crafting dialogue.”
The old man nods. “Punctuating dialogue properly is important, but actions speak loudly, too. When I offered you tea, and you unlaced your boots at my hearth, we didn’t need any words stating that there was a comfortable lull in our conversation. The careful placement of details created a little pause. It was a good example of showing rather than telling.”
Outside, the wind howls. The old man puts another log on the fire. I sip my tea, feeling it warm my insides.
“Thank you.” I say. “For sharing your hermitage on such a stormy night.”
“And…?”
“For teaching me how punctuation and actions work together in dialogue.“
31 Dec 2014 — first published.
09 Jun 2016 — minor edits.
[…] “Punctuating dialogue properly is important,” says the old man, “But actions speak loudly, too. When I offered you tea, and you unlaced your boots at my hearth, we didn’t need any words stating that there was a comfortable lull in our conversation. The careful placement of details created a little pause. It was a good example of showing rather than telling.” –Writing Effective Dialogue (Punctuation and Actions in Creative Writing) | Jerz’s Literacy Web…. […]
I am pilfering this for my creative writing class this semester!
Me, too.
Please let me know what they think. I’ve been meaning to write something like this for years. Finally got to it.
It’s clever.
Sometimes the answer is hiding in plain view while we are thinking so much on it….when its right there. Maya teaches me that everyday!
@DennisJerz happy New Year!!!
This is excellent. May I share it?
Melissa George, of course.
This is exactly what Maya was wonder about. She will love iy
Oh, very nice, Dennis.
[…] enjoyed the example of dialogue that Dr.Jerz used in his blog post because it was a dialogue about how to write a dialogue. A lot of things that were mentioned I […]
[…] second story was about “writing effective dialogue” I thought this site was helpful because it helped me figure out how I was going to write revise my […]
[…] to O’Connor. “Writing Effective Dialogue” was an attempt to employ the tactics in Dr. Jerz’s post. Riskiness in this post is found in my bold choice of topic. The simple conversation between […]
[…] love meta. I wrote this dialogue-driven short story about how to use dialogue in a short story. Mark C. Marino wrote a great NPR-style essay about how NPR stories leave you feeling smarter but […]
[…] “I already knew you were confused, because you said ‘What do you mean?’ A reader who has been following our conversation wouldn’t also need a description of your facial expression in order to know how they’re supposed to feel. Would they need a description of my face, now that you’ve stated that I’m glaring at you?” —Writing Effective Dialogue […]
Excellent dialogue. Message brought out beautifully!
[…] Facial expressions of a first-person narrator. (We can’t see what our own faces look like, so don’t write “A smile lit my face from ear to ear.”) See Writing Dialogue. […]
wow this is awesome i am a creative writing student and I think this helped me finally understand dialogue
I’ve never read something quite like that. It was very clever and educational, thank you.
[…] great example of dialogue and action working together to show rather than […]
I found this piece very enlightning as I have found my punctuation very suspect and has been commented about whilst I have been submitting course work ona a writing course. I have other faults but punctuation is probably my main problem along with my writing too fast and not reviewing my piece correctly. Any advice is totally welcome. Thanks again for the writing pointers you share with us.
Hi Dennis Jerz,
I hope you can give me advice about a fiction story that I’m writing.
I have to write it in narrator’s point of view. I have a part of the
story written, it’s about a blind date the character the man thinks he
has a lot in common with the character female. But the woman thinks
he’s a creep.
I can’t seem to think of a catchy dialogue to continue, so it’s sort
of a struggle to write on.
I know it’s all about using your imagination, but somehow I’m not
getting to a point to make this happen.
This paragraph (4) is what I have to continue, but I can’t seem to
make it happen between the characters.
“Hi, you must be Anthony?” Erin said, while their eyes met, she closed
her purse.
Anthony nodded somewhat surprised, he replied, “yeah….. and you must be Erin?
Erin smiled, while she stuck out her hand, Anthony shook her hand.
“Yeah…she nodded, I saw you sitting here at the booth, nice to meet
you.” Erin said.
“Nice to meet you too, please take a seat,” he gestured, Erin took a
seat across from him, while she hung her coat over the seat, and
tucked her purse beside her chair on the floor.
Superb! Magnificent!
A best way to teach punctuation, GOD bless u
That’s really an out-of-the-box example of punctuation in creative writing. Thanks for sharing.!