Gender-Neutral Language Tips: How to Avoid Biased Writing, Without Sounding Awkward

A phrase like “a good policeman knows his duty” unnecessarily excludes women. While it might be excessive to read history as if every general use of “man” is overtly sexist, today’s culture calls for alternatives.

Using “police officer” instead of “policeman” is easy, but replacing every “his” with “his or her” will sound tedious in a longer document. Pluralizing is often a good solution (“good police officers know their duty”), as is rephrasing to avoid the problem altogether (“a duty-minded police officer serves the community”).



Examples and Quick Fixes

Revising to avoid sexist language will help make your message more accessible to readers who might otherwise feel excluded. But when you revise, avoid the easy edits that introduce stylistic clunkers such as “his/her” and “s/he,” or the questionable grammar of a mixed version such as “one should wash their hands every day” (“one” is singular, but “their” is plural).

Gender-specific Gender-neutral Comment Dear Sir, Dear Sir or Madam, Okay, so “Dear Sir or Madam” avoids the problem of exclusivity, but it’s stuffy and awkward. If an internet search doesn’t turn up the person’s actual name, try “Dear Admissions Committee,” or just “Admissions Committee Members”. policeman police officer The same goes for salesman, businessman, etc. Note that in some contexts, calling Sally Jones “a successful businesswoman” or referring to “Congresswoman Mary Smith” is perfectly acceptable. Still, such terms may subtly reinforce the idea that it is unusual for a woman to have that job. gunman shooter The term loses a bit of specificity when “gun” is removed, and in fact journalists do regularly use “gunman” — presumably after a legal official has identified a suspect as male. When the gender of the person with the gun is unknown, writing a story about a “shooter” is better than referring to “the gunman or gunwoman” over and over.

Avoid Stylistic Clunkers (and even worse mistakes) 1) Over-correction of Historical Phrases “Every man for himself.”

I can imagine using this image deliberately, because I wished to evoke an image from a bygone era (abandoning ship, giving up the battle). To change the phrase, then, would divorce it from its historical context. To many, of course, that’s precisely the point of advocating gender-neutral language; if we change the way we speak, we will change the way we think, so that we don’t perpetuate the imbalanced cultural view that shaped our language. Still… Every man or woman for himself or herself

Every man/woman for him/her self The above examples are quick fixes that avoid sexist language, but the result is stylistically awkward. Everyone for him- or herself. Correct, but still a bit awkward, though. Everyone for yourselves. If you really needed to shout this while on board a sinking ship, the people around you would probably forgive the slight awkwardness. The best solution is probably to avoid the cliché altogether.