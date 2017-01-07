Wendy’s Bests Internet Troll, Then Unwittingly Posts Completely Unrelated, Obscure Racist Meme

I fixed the clickbaity title for you. A moderately amusing cautionary tale. Recognizing alt-right internet memes is now a marketing survival skill.

“We like our tweets the same way we like to make hamburgers,” Wendy’s wrote in its bio. “Better than anyone expects from a fast food joint.” It lived up to those words this week, absolutely destroying a troll who dared to question its claim that its burgers are “always fresh, never frozen.”

But it’s possible that all of the press about Wendy’s social media savviness went to its head. On Wednesday morning, someone asked Wendy’s if it had “any memes?” because this is a totally normal thing to do in 2017. — MUNCHIES