Out & About: Cabaret Theatre presents its ‘Cabbie Awards’

You can just make out Carolyn, Leigh, and me stacked up on the right edge of this picture. Carolyn won “Best Leading Actress in a Non-Musical” for The Miracle Worker, and I also got to present her with “Best Onstage Save” for some quick thinking (and dancing) during the gypsy scene in Man of La Mancha.

Hosts Anne Cruzan and David Seremet announced that, due to the long list of honorees, thank yous should be limited to 10 words or less.

Cabaret founder John Carosella followed the guidelines when named best lead actor in a one-act play: “I was pretty good,” he said.

Best actress in a one-act was Shirley Ratner. Seremet snagged best actor in both the musical and nonmusical categories. Best actress in a musical was Rachel Nicely, while Carolyn Jerz was named best actress in a non-musical.

Other categories got a little esoteric, with labels such as best execution of an act of violence, best onstage save, best affected accent and highest decibel level in the dressing room. —TribLIVE