Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales wants new Facebook feature to burst ‘filter bubble’

It’s extremely important to understand what a wide range of people are thinking about, and that includes being exposed to influential ideas that I disagree with. I’d rather not hide from an idea that has power, especially if it turns out I can do something about the issue.
The headline is a little misleading… there is no new feature, Wales is wishing that such a feature exists.
“What I would like to see from Facebook, if they flashed up one morning with a new option to say, ‘help me get out of the filter bubble’, where instead of you showing me things that my friends share … show me something you think I won’t like … I don’t want to see crazy crap, but I want to see, thinkers, politicians, news, that’s going to challenge me.” –Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales —CBNC