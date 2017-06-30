Explore Geotagged Wikipedia Pages as a Text Adventure Game

For humans who like browsing through Wikipedia and also like playing old-school text adventure games, this is awesome.

Wikipedia: The Text Adventure was written in June 2017 by Kevan Davis.

Its map is pulled live from the Wikipedia API, and it uses all articles which have specified geo-coordinates. (If two articles share an exact location they get nudged in random directions.) The way the map is rebuilt on the fly from nearby clusters of articles results in occasional one-way paths in densely-packed areas, and things might get a bit twisty and turny if dozens of articles share a geolocation point.