Explore Geotagged Wikipedia Pages as a Text Adventure Game

For humans who like browsing through Wikipedia and also like playing old-school text adventure games, this is awesome.
Wikipedia: The Text Adventure was written in June 2017 by Kevan Davis.
Its map is pulled live from the Wikipedia API, and it uses all articles which have specified geo-coordinates. (If two articles share an exact location they get nudged in random directions.) The way the map is rebuilt on the fly from nearby clusters of articles results in occasional one-way paths in densely-packed areas, and things might get a bit twisty and turny if dozens of articles share a geolocation point.
If you can't find a particular place even though it has an article, then either Wikipedia doesn't know its coordinates (in which case you can help Wikipedia out by adding them), or it's not sharing them with the API (as I understand it, the {{coord}} template needs to be set to display=title to appear both at the top of the article and to be served to the API). --Wikitext