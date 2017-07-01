Twitter is testing a tool for reporting fake & offensive content

It’s risky to get your news from a social media algorithm. Facebook and Twitter exist to make money for themselves, not inform the public with accurate, fair, and thorough news.

Facebook is the big culprit here, and it’s admitted it needs to take steps to improve, but Twitter isn’t far behind. While the company has yet to pledge to take action, it appears at least internally they’re testing one solution: a tool that allows users to flag tweets that contain things like fake news and harmful content. —SlashGear