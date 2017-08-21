Shakespeare on Eclipses

Prepping for tomorrow’s first meeting of my Shakespeare class.

In 1598, during Shakespeare’s lifetime, England experienced a total solar eclipse, with the path of totality tracking from Cornwall in the southwest up to Aberdeen in Scotland.

As we in the twenty-first century prepare for the Great American Eclipse on Aug 21, let’s look at three of the ways Shakespeare used eclipses in his plays and poems:

1. An eclipse as an ill omen

“These late eclipses in the sun and moon

portend no good to us. Though the wisdom of

nature can reason it thus and thus, yet nature finds

itself scourged by the sequent effects.”

—Gloucester in King Lear (1.2.109)

2. The physical darkness of an eclipse as a metaphor for psychological darkness

“My wife, my wife! What wife? I have no wife.

O insupportable! O heavy hour!

Methinks it should be now a huge eclipse

Of sun and moon, and that th’ affrighted globe

Should yawn at alteration.”

—Othello in Othello (5.2.121)

3. An eclipse as that which mars beauty

“No more be grieved at that which thou hast done.

Roses have thorns, and silver fountains mud;

Clouds and eclipses stain both moon and sun,

And loathsome canker lives in sweetest bud.”

—Sonnet 35

Credit:text Folger.edu; image Kentucky Shakespeare