New Handout on Surviving Group Projects in College

I posted a new handout with tips on surviving group projects in college.

Employers value applicants with group work precisely because, in the real world, few people work alone…. Your assigned partner may be slow to respond because he or she is dealing with a family crisis, temporarily overwhelmed, or working a night shift. (On the other hand, maybe your partner is just slacking off.)

What can you do to increase your chances of having a successful group project?

See “Surviving Group Projects: Helpful Tips“