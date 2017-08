New Handout on Surviving Group Projects in College

I posted a new handout with tips on surviving group projects in college.

Employers value applicants with group work precisely because, in the real world, few people work alone…. Your assigned partner┬ámay be slow to respond because he or she is dealing with a family crisis, temporarily overwhelmed, or working a night shift. (On the other hand, maybe your partner is just slacking off.)

What can you do to increase your chances of having a successful group project?

See “Surviving Group Projects: Helpful Tips“