Teaching the First Amendment Freedoms

In an opening lecture, I briefly listed the five freedoms Americans are guaranteed in the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States. Then I moved on. I quizzed them the next week, and they didn’t do too well. They did a little better when I surprised them with a follow-up quiz. After that, it looks like they got the message. Every student correctly listed press, speech, assembly and religion. ┬áNobody listed “the right to bear arms” or “the right to bare arms.” One student got half credit for listing the freedom to “partition.” I spent zero time re-teaching this. They learned it on their own.