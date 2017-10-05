How We Found Tom Price’s Private Jets

Great behind-the-scenes story of the hard work that went into breaking the Tom Price private travel story.

The first tip came from a casual conversation with a source back in May: Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price was using private jets for routine travel, possibly in violation of federal travel rules that allowed such flights only when commercial options weren’t available. | But it was a tip and little else – no times, no names of charter services and not even a schedule from a notoriously secretive cabinet secretary. | So we embarked on a months-long effort to win the trust of sources, both in and outside of HHS, who were in a position to know about the secretary’s travel. —Politico