A Simple Plot for a Literature Review

There are two things you need any time you are stuck in writing. You need to set the course and steady the course. If you are stuck while writing a literature review, then each of these things– set the course and steady the course– have particular ways in which you can do them easily, and each have their particular threats to doing so. I think you’ll recognize the threats, so let’s start there, and then get to what you can do to quickly set the course and steady the course for a lit review. —Academic Muse