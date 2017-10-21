A new study shows that students learn way more effectively from print textbooks than screens

Saving this for next term’s “History and Future of the Book” course.

Students said they preferred and performed better when reading on screens. But their actual performance tended to suffer. For example, from our review of research done since 1992, we found that students were able to better comprehend information in print for texts that were more than a page in length. This appears to be related to the disruptive effect that scrolling has on comprehension. We were also surprised to learn that few researchers tested different levels of comprehension or documented reading time in their studies of printed and digital texts. —Business Insider