MS-Word’s helpful “View -> Focus” mode delays stress-related breakdowns.

You won’t usually catch me saying anything nice about Microsoft. (Ok, Flight Simulator was good.)

A few days ago when life was a little more stressful than usual, I found myself nearly overwhelmed by what should have been a routine editing task.

Then I stumbled across MS-Words’s View->Focus mode, which hides most of the intrusive accretion of menus, buttons, and readouts.

After changing the default black background to a nice woodgrain, I somehow found the inner strength to jam one more show credit into my daughter’s resume.

(In the distance, sirens.)