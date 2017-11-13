Journalism by the Numbers (a pedagogical play in one scene) #math

Professor: So, at the very least when you encounter numbers in your reporting, contact sources who can help you interpret numbers critically. Seek out a variety of credible views on the provenance and significance of the numbers you are encounter; don’t automatically publish numbers you find on .org websites or on signs that protestors carry. Many of us chose the humanities because of our values. If you let your discomfort with math excuse you from the obligation of informing yourself, that means that important decisions will be continue to be made for us, by whoever is comfortable with numbers, and they’ll design our software and our tools according to their values, and they’ll give us more things like auto-correct. So… There will be a quiz on percentages and averages Monday. You can use your phones and look things up online. So… how about you say it? Class, go ahead.

Students (variously): Er… um… math?

Professor: Again!

Students (reluctantly): Math.

Professor: Wonderful! Again!!

Students (playing along, but not enough to justify an actual exclamation point): Math.

(Curtain.)