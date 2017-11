Numerical errors usually occur for one of these five reasons:

A journalist mishears a correct number given to them by a source and fails to double-check it.

A source unwittingly provides a mistaken piece of information and the journalist fails to verify it.

A source deliberately fudges the numbers and the journalist fails to verify them.

A journalist or editor miscalculates a figure.

A journalist re-reports a mistake made by another media outlet.

Columbia Journalism Review