Controlling behavior of HQ CEO hijacks what should have been a puff piece about popular HQ host Scott Rogowsky

A few minutes ago I heard about HQ for the first time, through a friend’s Facebook post. An item or two down in my feed I saw a different FB friend had linked to this story.

The Daily Beast describes a tense encounter with a CEO who calls a reporter, threatens to fire his own employee who previously spoke with a reporter for allegedly revealing company secrets, discloses at least one detail about the company’s interior structure that had previously not been public (a widely popular figure who is the face of his successful app is not a full-time employee but working on a contracted), then insists the interview is off the record, and then later pretends he never threatened to fire the employee.

I’m sure this incident will be an example in PR classrooms and possibly discussed on a psychiatrist’s couch for years to come.