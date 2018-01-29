Certainty vs. uncertainty: “In which are we more likely to be deceived, and in which has rhetoric the greater power?”

I’ve taught Plato’s Phaedrus before, but in the past I have mostly focused on brief passages in which the characters discuss writing, which is really just a side issue.

The purpose of today is mostly just to accustom my “History and Future of the Book” students to oral classical culture, in the hopes they’ll get more out of their exposure to Plato’s Apology of Socrates (which is on the syllabus for Wednesday).

This time around I asked the students to look at a section that explores the broader connection between rhetoric and truth. Plato notes that rhetoric has little value when everyone already agrees. It matters greatly when people who look at the same things form different ideas about it in their minds.