Blog RSS Feed Generator for WP RSS Aggregator

I paid a little attention to a long-neglected RSS aggregator for student blogs. It had stopped working at some point, and was no longer recognizing the RSS feeds generated by WordPress.

Fortunately, the Feed Creator for WP RSS Aggregator does the trick — it generates RSS feeds automatically.

I’m blogging this in part because every semester I’ll probably have to do a little tweaking. Blogging the fix is a good way to encourage I’ll find this page again when I need it. And maybe someone else who’s looking for the same fix can find it via this blog post.