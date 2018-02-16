Don’t use that “18 school shootings since Jan 1” claim. It’s Inaccurate.

Don’t use that “18 school shootings since Jan 1” meme. It’s misleading.

I’ve lost track of how many times this image has popped up on my social media feeds.

The 18 “school shootings” marked on that map include an instance in which a third-grader accidentally pulled the trigger of a police officer’s holstered gun (nobody was hurt), and an instance in which a man committed suicide in the parking lot of a building that was formerly an elementary school but had been closed for 6 months. Other items on that list include “Gunshots, most likely fired from off campus, hit a campus building window. No injuries” at Wiley College, “Student unintentionally fired a bullet from gun legally possessed by an instructor that struck a wall. No injuries.” at Grayson College, and “One student wounds another student during argument at sorority party” at Wake Forest U.

The Washington Post:

Vox offers a better source, which also notes that it’s possible to argue that mass shootings (not the more-specific “school shootings”) are or are not increasing, depending on how you choose to define “mass shooting.”