Impact of One-size-fits-all Web Design

I don’t particularly miss the splash landing pages, rotating animated logos, and “click here” web design of the 1990s. But one of the great things about it was that people experimented, sometimes doing crazy things. Rob LoCascio, who in 1995 “came up with the technology for those chat windows that pop up on websites,” notes that the language we used back then and the interfaces we worked with all assumed that the web was like a library for static resources. Of course, the mission of a library today has evolved to include the interactive elements that LoCascio sees as signs of why the library model doesn’t describe our use of the Internet today.

When Seton Hill rolled out its mobile technology initiative (issuing a MacBook and a just-released iPad to all students, all faculty/staff), I paid a lot of attention to Apple’s design aesthetic. All our apps work pretty much the same way, due to the very tight design specs that Apple requires app developers to follow. LoCascio notes a similar effect of Google, whose ranking algorithm considers design (among other factors) to punish or reward websites. If you want to publish in Apple’s App Store, or you want Google to rank your site highly, you have to play by the rules. Speaking of HTML and Google, here is how LoCascio sees the problem: