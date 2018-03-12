Multimodal Composing, Sketchnotes, and Idea Generation

Using the mixed media of sketch notes, animation, and voiceover, this video explores the field of composition’s relationship between multimodality and composing. The piece illustrates how multimodal strategies such as sketchnotes can enhance idea generation and learning and provide classroom strategies for multimodal composition.

We must remember that, yes, digital composition is multimodal but multimodal composition isn’t necessarily digital. In her introduction of Toward a Composition Made Whole, Shipka evokes the words of Paul Pryor and explores the radical assemblage of semiotic modes and prior experience, places, and times in all textual representations.

Sketchnotes allow the creator to relive prior experience by evoking the facial expressions, the environment, the sounds, and the sensory feelings of particular experienced places in time to be relived again and again in such a way that he or she can easily, and perhaps more accurately, reexperience it again.