Sobering data; stunning visualization.

This NYT story on the effects of race on the economic future of American citizens offers chilling findings. Come for the data visualization; stay for the thoughtful analysis. Another example of why journalism matters.

Black boys raised in America, even in the wealthiest families and living in some of the most well-to-do neighborhoods, still earn less in adulthood than white boys with similar backgrounds, according to a sweeping new study that traced the lives of millions of children. —Extensive Data Shows Punishing Reach of Racism for Black Boys

An interesting finding: a boy who grew up in communities were there were a lot of black fathers benefitted quite a bit, even if that boy’s father didn’t live nearby. Fathers in the community — even other people’s fathers — benefits black boys.