Covfefe chaos: What Trump’s typos say about his administration

This very brief Washington Post video doesn’t offer anything that Trump’s detractors aren’t already thinking, and it doesn’t consult Trump’s supporters for positive spin (that he seems real and relatable, that it’s good he doesn’t filter his thoughts through committees, that attention to punctuation and spelling is for nerds and underlings, not movers and shakers, etc.).

Misspelled tweets and typos in press releases are becoming the norm under President Trump, but critics say it points to a pervasive carelessness in the White House. —Washington Post