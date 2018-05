There are many, many legitimate, evidence-supported critiques that people can make about Donald Trump. Taking a quote out of context is not a legitimate, evidence-supported critique. I was furious at what I thought Trump said, too, until I looked into the context (C-SPAN). In a sound-bite world, a wise politician would be more careful, but thousands of social media users who shared their knee-jerk outrage could also benefit from a bit of the “verify or duck” mindset.