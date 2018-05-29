What’s Wrong With Being From the South? Just Ask an Academic in the North

As an American studying in Toronto during the Clinton administration, I encountered some non-negligible anti-American bias. I learned to pronounce the last letter of the alphabet “zed” when I was spelling my name. When I sang “ahh-men” in a church choir, the music director stopped the rehearsal to express his surprise that I hadn’t sung “aay-men.” A student in an American literature class accused me of being racist for suggesting that it was possible to use dialect cues to assume the race of a speaker in a short story. (The fact that the character in question was called the n-word by another character in the story didn’t seem to deter his insistence that I was being racist by making an assumption about the character’s race.) Another student, stunned by a racist attitude in a letter written by a Canadian author she admired, explained it away by noting that this author grew up within a hundred miles of an American military base, so it was possible she picked up racist language from her interaction with Americans. As a grad student, I made my own share of sophomoric blunders, and truthfully, nothing really came of these incidents. I sometimes drew attention to the assumptions the students were making, and sometimes I just noted the bias, shrugged and carried on. I made many friends, learned a lot, and finished my Ph.D.

My parents had been next door neighbors in Chicago; while my mother was pregnant with me, they moved to a suburb of Washington D.C. While I grew up the social construct “Northern Virginia” is geographically but not culturally part of the Old Dominion. I did take a few classes in southern literature, and my wife spent her teenage years in Texas, so I was conscious of the differences between the Northern Virginia culture I knew (which generally celebrated revolutionary figures via landmarks such as Patrick Henry Library, George Mason University, and Colonial architecture) and the regionalisms of the south and of Texas.

To my classmates in Canada, the South and Texas and motorcycles and Hollywood and The Right Stuff all got mixed together into a stereotype of what, to them, differed from Canada. They called the place where I was from “the States” and talked about the culture of “North America” (the Canadian term for a cultural entity that includes Canada and the USA, though generally not also Mexico). I remember fondly how confused I was when I went to a grocery store for the first time and saw milk in little bags, and a stranger stopped to tell me I needed to buy one of these little pitchers to put the milk bags in. So, while a mild anti-Americanism was part of the default pose my fellow grad students adopted, they almost always made me feel personally welcome. (Well, there was the time I called a student organization for advice, and when I told the person on the other end of the phone I was American, she hung up on me.)

