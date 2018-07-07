In journalism, nuances such as “sources tell us…” “reportedly…” “it appears…” “confirmed…” matter.

I don’t click on headlines that use words like “might be” or “possibly.”

Journalists are not in the business of reporting what might happen. Neither do they repeat rumors. A thing is not necessarily true just because a source — such as the neighborhood busybody, a crook caught red-handed, a prankster, or the President of the United States speaking at a rally — says it.

We expect good journalists to work hard to present the news in context, avoiding even the potential for misunderstanding. Meanwhile, marketers and lawyers and politicians happily play fast and loose with language (c.f. Bill Clinton’s famous quibble over the definition of “is”).

Once when I was a brand-new assistant professor leading a class discussion, I told my students I would read some provocative statements from literary works, and told them I wanted them to use evidence from the assigned readings to assess the value of each statement. When I read a sexist statement (uttered by a supporting character whose function was to be an obstacle for the protagonist to overcome), I heard a female voice in the hallway gasp and fire back a retort. (I was in the back of the room at the time, so when I went out into the hallway, I couldn’t spot the speaker… this was almost 20 years ago, and my brain still turns it up for me to worry about.)

So, while it’s factually true that I, Dr. Dennis Jerz, uttered a sexist statement in my classroom, in context the students certainly understood I was presenting a scenario for them to respond to.

Sources make all kinds of “true” statements that reporters have to contextualize, cross-check, and evaluate. That background research takes time. A reporter covering a breaking story can’t leave the convention hall where a big speech is taking place or leave the side of the road where a big accident just happened in order to check every statement they encounter.

Journalists have a range of words they use in order to convey when they are confident enough to report something, but because their reports are preliminary the facts may not all be clear yet. Sometimes sources are wrong; sometimes they conceal or embellish details. Sometimes sources passionately believe information that turns out to be inaccurate. Sometimes conflicting reports come from credible sources with incomplete information, or from people with a vested interest in sowing confusion (which leads the public to say “I don’t know what to believe,” which always benefits whoever is in power at the time).

In a blog post from 2013, Andy Carvin gives a run-down. “We’re getting reports” means that you’ve heard from more than one source, and their stories match, but the story is still developing, so the reporter’s understanding is preliminary. If you use the word “reportedly,” as in “The cat is reportedly been rescued from the tree,” you’ve written a sentence that you can turn into confident reportage just by striking the word “reportedly” — but for now, you’re not keeping that word in there. (See “When Reporting Breaking News, Words Matter – And Sometimes Languages, Too.”)

Carvin laments that, when compared to some other languages, English is very poor at conveying confidence through grammar.