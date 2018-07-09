Humanities and STEM Can and Should Get Along Better

In my lit and writing classes, I regularly encounter STEM students who are frustrated because I won’t deliver a lecture that tells them “what the poem means” and then give them points for spitting back the “correct answer.”

Likewise, when I teach a math unit in my journalism class, I regularly encounter word-oriented students who are frustrated by the specificity of numbers.

Truth be told, some of my “your petty rules stifle my creative brilliance” students also chafe at the conventions of grammar and punctuation. And I regularly run into hybrid students like science majors with a humanities minor (though not so many English majors with a STEM or business minor). I am doing what I can to bridge that cultural divide.

In that spirit, I was intrigued by this passage from Jennifer Summit and Blakey Vermeule’s article “The Two Cultures Fallacy” in a recent issue of The Chronicle of Higher Education.