Journalism 101: I fixed this meme for you.

I can sympathize with the sentiment, but this meme is not how I’d frame the situation.

When two sources disagree, assuming that one must be right and the other must be wrong is a form of bias. What if one source is in New York and the other is in Santa Fe, and you are in Ohio? Would looking out your own window be enough? Both sources could be wrong, or they could be exaggerating, or they could both be 100% correct for their location.

People who form their opinions by consulting sources that already share their world view often mistake spin that favors their world view as “truth,” and dismissing spin that challenges their world view as flawed journalism. The statement “The mainstream media needs to learn this basic principle of journalism” is spin that favors the status quo.

This reminds me of the “6 or 9” meme, and the “The curtains were f*cking blue” meme… all of them seem to disparage approaches that acknowledge nuances, the real differences that come from understanding differing viewpoints (not just “respecting” or “tolerating” them).