Moving from Debate to Empathy

In my freshman writing class, my job is to teach students how to write a researched essay. I encourage students to pick topics that interest them, but I warn them that if they go into their project already convinced that one answer is correct (that euthanasia should/should not be legal, that abortion is murder/healthcare, that high schools should increase funding to whatever activity they did in high school and cut some activity they think is pointless), they won’t learn what they need to know about how research informs educated opinions. I can warn students against choosing topics that don’t tend to work out. (For instance, never in my 20 years of teaching have I had a student complete a successful paper in favor of legalizing marijuana.)

But in other courses, it’s the subject matter itself that’s contentious. This article describes a method for covering a contentious subject without making students feel like discussing a contentious topic means taking sides and fighting it out.