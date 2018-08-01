Would YOU trade a Hank Aaron rookie card for a Roberto Clemente... for her? Full Bloom (Aug 30-Sept 2)

In Suzanne Bradbeer’s play FULL BLOOM, Jesse (played by Seton Hill’s DeShaun Herzog) owns a prized Hank Aaron Rookie Card. The girl he likes from school, Phoebe (played by Carolyn Jerz), has always wanted the rookie card of her personal hero, Roberto Clemente. As Phoebe goes through a tough emotional struggle in this play, how far will Jesse go to show his support? Will he trade his rookie Hank Aaron for a Roberto Clemente… for her? COME and FIND OUT!!

See FULL BLOOM at the Olde Maine Theatre, Latrobe! 7:30pm Aug 30, 31, & Sept 1, and 2pm Sept 1 & 2 (with Q&A after matinees).

Tickets $15 (or $10 each for groups of 10+) Walk-In, or contact the Cabaret Theatre at (724) 527-7775 or jcabaret@comcast.net