Crash site and Tower of Voices. Well worth the side trip on the way back from a weekend gig. @flight93_nps

/ 2 days ago 1 Oct 2018

Flight 93 crash site and Tower of Voices. Well worth the side trip on the way back from a weekend gig. I had to explain to the girl why the 9/11/2001 newspaper in the exhibit didn't mention the attacks (it had been printed overnight). She was especially moved by the recorded messages left by some of the passengers. I was moved by the display that showed the contours of the impact crater.