Adding details to a clip-art silhouette, for a project that will be released in a day or two. #design #aesthetics #modding #

An important but small detail in a Blender3D project I just finished is this trench-coated character.

I started with a clip-art silhouette, but it looked pretty drab.

Thanks to a little pixel-doctoring in The GIMP, I touched up the center image. The schlubby pant cuffs on this guy don’t fit the character, so I smoothed them out. I also added details to his left hand.

The middle result looked too cartoonish so for the final version I blurred him a bit to add some graininess.

I am particularly proud of the glow under the brim of the hat.

Nobody will notice these details on the final project, but I spent hours tweaking them, so there it is.