Woodward dismisses CNN’s lawsuit against the White House; Fox sides with CNN

Bob Woodward, half of the Washington Post team whose coverage of the Watergate scandal brought down the Nixon presidency, told an audience at the Global Financial Leadership Conference in Florida that media figures are letting their emotions affect their reporting. NBC journalist Dylan Byers quoted Woodward as saying, “In the news media there has been an emotional reaction to Trump … too many people for Trump or against Trump have become emotionally unhinged about this.”

According to Byers, Woodward suggested that the lawsuit CNN filed against Trump is “taking [Trump’s] bait,” and recommended instead “more serious reporting about what he’s doing.”

On the other hand, “Fox News stands with CNN: ‘Passes for working White House journalists should never be weaponized’” –Fox News.

The URL for the above story is https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/fox-news-stands-with-cnn-passes-for-working-white-house-journalists-should-never-be-weaponized

Note that this URL suggests the story was filed under “entertainment.”