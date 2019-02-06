Student: “Just wanted to let you know that your class has benefited me outside of just literature studies and thank you.”

In my online class on literary dystopia, I am asking students to post one-minute podcasts to share with each other, so the class doesn’t feel so lonely. About half of the students chose to do audio recordings, and half chose videos. While this isn’t a media production course, I am still giving tips on eye contact, lighting, and vocal delivery. A student just sent me this note, which I’m reproducing with permission.

I just wanted tell you how the media assignments have came to my benefit recently. Although I haven’t done a video version yet, I have peer reviewed a few and read many of your tips. These were useful because I had conducted a one way video interview today for an internship in which I used many of your tips. Just wanted to let you know that your class has benefited me outside of just literature studies and thank you.