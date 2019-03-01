PAC-MAN: The Untold Story of How We Really Played the Game

A fascinating study of the thinginess of a video game.

Put in your quarter, hit the one-player button and grab the joystick. All you have to do is move Pac-Man through a series of tight cornered mazes, trying to eat all the dots and fruit on screen while also trying to out-maneuver a group of ghosts who will kill you as soon as they touch you. If you eat one of the energizer dots, though, you’ll have a short period of gameplay where the ghosts slow down and stop chasing you so you can eat the ghosts and pick up extra points. But something else happens, something I’ve never seen anyone ever mention in any article or video before. It’s a physical response and it always occurs by the time the player reaches the second screen… (Retro Bitch)