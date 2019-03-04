Reading a Classic American Play to My Daughter

Joy. I haven’t read to my 16yo in a few years, but tonight I read her the first six scenes of Elmer Rice’s The Adding Machine. Not exactly uplifting, but fun.
I was amused re-reading the notes I wrote in the margins when I was a 19yo taking a survey of American Drama in the theatre department at the University of Virginia. (There’s the Newcomb Hall Bookstore price sticker on the cover.)
The girl said she was impressed at how well I read cold from the script. That’s a skill I developed from years of reading novels to her and her brother at bedtime,