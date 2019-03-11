I was part of a nerve-racking, thrilling attempt to break a world record

Everyone pulled together, and the show happened. I’ve been in more polished shows, but there were phenomenal individual performances, moving scenes, adorable kids pretending to be animals in Eden and on the ark, and a huge volunteer cast that often filled the Palace Theatre stage from wing to wing.
I hope someone got a photo of my daughter charging onstage carrying a blue cloth to represent Noah’s flood — she was terrifying! She was in the dance ensemble, and was part of the body of the serpent in the temptation of Eve.
The Broadway World Review notes, “There was a young girl who did an INCREDIBLE job in the song “Ain’t it good?” but I have no idea who she was because she wasn’t identified.” (It was Gia Marino, the amazingly talented daughter of director Anthony Marino and choreographer Renata Marino.)
I hope to see another production by this company when they actually have their full rehearsal time. With how well this company did in 14.5 hours, I could only imagine what they can do with more time. —BWW Blog: Stage Right in Greensburg, PA Attempts World Record