I was part of a nerve-racking, thrilling attempt to break a world record

I drove the girl and myself to the Palace Theatre at 6am to audition for Children of Eden, the show that Stage Right announced at 5:30am that morning, cast and rehearsed throughout the day, and produced the same night at 8.

Hovering over the stage, a projection counted down the 14 hours and 30 minutes from the unboxing of the scripts to the dimming of the house lights and the start of the show. Did we break the record for the shortest time to stage a full-length musical?

The Guinness people will make that decision after they review the video and the reports of the on-site independent observers. But yes, it was a fantastic show.

Everyone pulled together, and the show happened. I’ve been in more polished shows, but there were phenomenal individual performances, moving scenes, adorable kids pretending to be animals in Eden and on the ark, and a huge volunteer cast that often filled the Palace Theatre stage from wing to wing.

I hope someone got a photo of my daughter charging onstage carrying a blue cloth to represent Noah’s flood — she was terrifying! She was in the dance ensemble, and was part of the body of the serpent in the temptation of Eve.

The Broadway World Review notes, “There was a young girl who did an INCREDIBLE job in the song “Ain’t it good?” but I have no idea who she was because she wasn’t identified.” (It was Gia Marino, the amazingly talented daughter of director Anthony Marino and choreographer Renata Marino.)