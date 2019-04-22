Carolyn Jerz (Viola): Meet the cast of Twelfth Night! #PSTTwelfthNight

Meet the cast of Twelfth Night! (May 2-12, Prime Stage Theatre.) We asked Carolyn Jerz some questions about the show:

Tell us a little bit about your character.

Viola, a young noblewoman, finds herself alone in the land of Illyria after a shipwreck separates her from her twin brother Sebastian. She decides the safest plan is to dress as a boy and become a servant to the noble Duke Orsino– with whom she falls madly in love. In the play, she spends more time as a man-servant than the lady she was brought up to be! But Viola is not the only girl in Shakespeare who chases her dreams dressed as a man; so does Rosalind in As You Like It, Julia in Two Gentlemen of Verona, and Portia and Nerissa In The Merchant of Venice. But I think Viola handles everything the best. She is very witty and strong, and shows incredible planning and control over her emotions.