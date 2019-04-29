Prime Stage presents ‘Twelfth Night’ as season-ending production

Looking forward to seeing this!

Set in the colorful world of Portugal and enhanced by traditional Portuguese fado music, “Twelfth Night” follows Viola as she disguises herself as a page boy to find her twin brother, but finds herself at the center of a love triangle, Prime Stage says.

The oft-quoted line, “If music be the food of love, play on,” comes from the play.

Carolyn Jerz, 17, of Greensburg, a three-time winner of Pittsburgh Public Theater’s Shakespeare Monologue Contest, plays Viola. The show is directed by veteran actor, director and Shakespeare coach Andy Kirtland, co-founder and managing director of New Renaissance Theatre Company and Unrehearsed Shakespeare Company, both based in Pittsburgh. –Shirley McMarlin, Tribune-Review