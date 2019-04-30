A comfortable doctrine, and much may be said of it. Where lies your text? –Olivia, Twelfth Night

I’ve taught our department’s 300-level Shakespeare the last few times it’s been offered, but this fall I’ll be teaching “Shakespeare in Context.” I had already put some thought into this redesigned course when my department asked me to offer it online.

Elizabethan verse was designed to be heard, and an important way to engage with the language is to speak it aloud. So I wasn’t that thrilled. I don’t intend to teach any acting, but I worried the course would lose the affordances that human speech offers.

My current online “Dystopia in American Literature” is going quite well, in part due to frequent discussion forums (about five a week) and regular (about every other week) one-minute podcast assignments.

Building on the success of the media projects, in my otherwise online Shakespeare class, I’ll book a classroom for about 2 hours, during which students drop by to do about an hour of work to create a brief podcast. I’m still working it all out, but the basic idea is this:

5-10 min. When students show up, I hand them a brief passage from Shakespeare that I don’t expect them to know anything about in advance. I’ll be happy to let them read through the text until they are comfortable, but the idea is that they record themselves reciting the text without any special preparation. 20-30 min. If this is a passage from a play, they I help them understand the context. Is somebody apologizing, or pleading for their life, or flirting, or or threatening? If this is a sonnet, the meaning will be more self-contained, but not necessarily self-evident… I’ll help them work through what’s going in the text.

They look up the Elizabethan definitions of the words in the passage. It's not a quiz; I am happy to help them; the goal is to get them to use the glossary that's one of the assigned texts. The goal is not to give them the gist of the passage as quickly as possible, such as would be the case if they jumped to a full paraphrase like that available on "No Fear Shakespeare." My goal instead is not to give them the fish that lets them eat for a day, but rather help them develop the skills that will help them learn how to make sense of Shakespeare. 10-15 min. Students workshop their performance in pairs, helping each other apply their newfound knowledge to the delivery of the lines. (They work in pairs for about 20m, to help each other apply their newfound knowledge of what the words mean They record themselves speaking the text again before the lab ends, and upload it along with a cell phone snapshot of their marked-up text.

I won’t be grading them on diction or acting ability. In fact, most of their grade will be an essay that they write later, in which they compare the two recordings. (I might give them the option, if they wish, of recording their passage a third time on their own.)

I’ll scaffold this assignment, so that they get a lot of help on the first lab, but gradually I’ll back off and they’ll work more on their own.

Right now, I’m thinking of scheduling six language labs at various times. I’ll probably say they need to sign up for one lab in the first two weeks, a second shortly before midterm, and a third shortly after. If a student is taking the class from a remote location, they can participate by videoconference.