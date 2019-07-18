In July 1999, I was blogging about Dante’s ashes, Apollo 11, gender-neutral language, and e-books.

In July, 1999, I was blogging about:
- (July 19) Florence, Italy — Librarians stumble across a bag of Dante’s ashes, lying on a shelf. [more | Digital Dante (U.Va)]
- (July 20) “That’s one small step for [a] man“…one grammatical goof for mankind? [RealAudio] [transcript]
Did Neil Armstrong flub the first sentence spoken on the soil of the moon? [more]
- (July 23) How does gender-specific language affect students? In a 1980 study, one group read chapters with titles like “Industrial Man,” while another read the same text, only with gender-neutral titles. The results are worth considering. [more]
- (July 24) “No person is an island“: a non-exclusive revision of a sexist statement? Or an ignorant and silly misquotation? A man or woman should know where s/he stands, or ey is likely to make a fool of themselves. [more]
- (July 30) Edison filmed plays — and made boring movies. Plastic was wasted for years as a medium for imitating woodgrain and tortiseshell. Is the quest for a hand-held electronic book similarly misguided? [more]
- July 31) It has a tiny screen, a short battery life, and whoops! don’t drop it in the tub! Janelle Brown asks, “Why would someone want an electronic book?” [more]