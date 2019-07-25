Innovative journalism: A game about the rising sea, a podcast about fire, a 20-year Columbine massacre memorial

How do you tell a story that people know, or maybe just think they know?

Each of the newsrooms featured here this week took on that question in different ways.

In Los Angeles, the LA Times made a game to go with project on sea level rise. The Chico (California) Enterprise-Record made a podcast to accompany its coverage of the deadly smoke that came with the recent Camp Fire. And in Colorado, the Canyon Courier looked back at the Columbine school shooting 20 years later through the lessons learned and the changes it led to. –Poynter