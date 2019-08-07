Interior Detail of Steampunk Convertible Gazebo

Spent much of Tuesday wrestling with code to display messages like “Press E to Open” and connecting them to animations. I’ve done this sort of thing before, but there’s a difference between hacking something to make it work once, and developing a workflow that facilitates churning things out.

Plus I keep getting distracted by little details such as texturing the individual wood beams… the placement of the beams on the table inside the gazebo (which I upgraded a few days ago) looks such more more believable than the underside of the ceiling (which I did last year). I’m resisting the urge to do it all over again and adding nail holes.