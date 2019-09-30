Studying STEM Isn’t The Career Boost We Think

Turns out, getting a STEM education may help you get a good job early but if you want a good career, you’re better off in liberal arts lane. In other words, even if you’re only measuring money, a liberal arts education is probably worth a ton more than most people may think.

[B]y the time STEM degree holders reach 40 years of age, more than half of them aren’t in STEM jobs anymore.

In addition, as workers age and their salaries and job responsibilities grow, they tend to transition into management and leadership roles. Those jobs are more likely to require tools such as communication, empathy and abstract creative problem solving – skills picked-up by studying arts and letters. —Derek Newton, Forbes